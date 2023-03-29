Former bureaucrat K B Jandial honoured for contribution to PR field

Srinagar, Mar 29: K B Jandial IAS (retd) was honored by the Public Relations Society of India for his exceptional contributions in the field of public relations as Director of Information for J&K at a function at Jammu held recently.
The function was held to honour six celebrities ( Pride of Jammu). The other personalities hounred included Prof Shiv Nirmohi and Jitender Udhampuri (both Padam Shree awardees), Seema Sehgal, Abhilasha Bahuguna and Ravinder Singh Jamwal.
The awards were presented by the former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, Chairperson BOSE, Dr. Pariksiht Singh Manhas and Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President, PRSI.