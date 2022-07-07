Former bureaucrat Syed Muhammad Yaseen Shah passes away

Srinagar: Former bureaucrat and social activist Syed Muhammad Yaseen Shah died after a brief spell of illness at Super Specialty Hospital in Shreen Bagh, Srinagar.

He hailed from the Chamkot Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Shah served on various posts including Custodial General Jammu, Labour Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

He was the cousin of former legislator and the Apni Party’s District President Kupwara, Raja Manzoor. Various political, social, and literary organisations mourned his demise.