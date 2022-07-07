Former bureaucrat Syed Muhammad Yaseen Shah passes away

Srinagar: Former bureaucrat and social activist Syed Muhammad Yaseen Shah died after a brief spell of illness at Super Specialty Hospital in Shreen Bagh, Srinagar.
He hailed from the Chamkot Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Shah served on various posts including Custodial General Jammu, Labour Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.
He was the cousin of former legislator and the Apni Party’s District President Kupwara, Raja Manzoor. Various political, social, and literary organisations mourned his demise.
The mourners expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condoled Shah’s death.
In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I am saddened to hear about the death of Syed Muhammad Yaseen Shah. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and Apni Party leader Raja Manzoor. In this hour of grief, the Apni Party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family. May the Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give his kith and kin strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”
Bukhari said that the deceased was a noble soul, who was always helpful to the needy.
Former Advisor to Lt Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai condoled the demise saying, “I express my deep sorrow on the demise of Yaseen Sahab. He was an honest officer and a man of integrity. I pray for peace to his soul and courage to his family to bear the loss.”