Former CE R&B deptt Ghulam Rasool Laharwal passes away

Srinagar, Oct 28: Former Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings department Er Ghulam Rasool Laharwal passed away today at his Bagh-e-Mehtab residence.
People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaze-e-Jinaza at Bagh-e-Mehtab and Gogji Bagh. Laharwal had served the government in various capacities including Commissioner/Secretary. He was recipient of Chief Minister’s Gold Medal in 1982 for meritorious service and honesty.
He was the father of Dr Rafiq Laharwal, Dr Masood Laharwal and Dr Farida Rasool. He was the uncle of Greater Kashmir Executive Editor Arif Shafi Wani.