Former chairman JK Cements joins DPAP

Expressing his optimism, Er Nazir affirmed commitment to DPAP under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying his model of development for J&K stands out among all the political parties. “Ghulam Nabi Azad is a visionary leader who has proved his mettle at the national level and in Jammu and Kashmir. His two and half years tenure as chief minister has been the golden period which saw all round development of the state,” Er Nazir said. Er Nazir before joining AAP was with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and hails from Charar-e Sharif from where he contested elections. Ghulam Nabi, Gh Rasool Kar, Shakeela Begum, Aisha Begum and others.