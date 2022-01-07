Former chief engineer’s demise condoled

Srinagar, Jan 7: The demise of former chief engineer Abdul Gani Malik who passed away on Thursday was widely condoled on Friday.
Malik was one of the prominent civil engineers of Kashmir under whose supervision the Baglihar Hydro Project was started.
He was also the technical expert on the Indus Water Treaty and was one of the members of the committee that visited Pakistan for deliberation.
Malik’s demise was condoled by people from all walks of life.
The civil society expressed grief over his demise and expressed sympathy with his bereaved family, particularly his son Malik Tahir Gani, who is the Director of State Motor Garages.