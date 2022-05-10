Former Director Health Kashmir Dr Syed Qasim no more

Srinagar May 10: Former director health Kashmir, Dr Syed Mohammad Qasim Andrabi passed away on Monday at his residence in Srinagar, family sources said.
Quoting family sources, local reports said that Dr Syed Qasim passed away at around 9:30 PM at his residence in Umerhair Buchpora locality of Srinagar.
Dr Qasim has served as Director Health Services Kashmir and Medical Superintendent of all major hospitals of the valley in the past. He also served as Honorary Secretary J&K Tuberculosis Association and post retirement he taught in JVC Medical College. He is survived by a son and a daughter.
Family sources said that congregational Fateh Khwani will be held on Friday at 2:15 pm after Friday prayers.