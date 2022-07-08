Former Director Sericulture passes away

Srinagar, July 8: Noted poet, linguist and a former Director of Sericulture Muzaffar Aazim passed away On Friday in the US.
The information was posted by Jalal Din Shah, former geologist, on Facebook account. The same was confirmed by Wasim Parvez, a freelance scribe from Tangmarg.
Muzzafar Aazim, a native of Gutlipora Tangmarg was settled in US from past many decades now and would visit Kashmir occasionally.He has served Kashmiri language by his prolific poetry and has translated many books including Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace into Kashmiri as Jung te Aman. He was ailing since July 2020.