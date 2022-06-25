Former Health Director receives award for disaster management work

The DRR Excellence award awards were announced after a rigorous process of screening nominees who have been rendering selfless service to the humanity facing the rigor and ominous impact of disasters.

This prestigious DRR Excellence award was also presented to Dr Muzaffar Ahmad former Director Health Services in recognition of his immense and outstanding contribution in the area of disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

Dr Muzaffar has contributed in formulation of more than eight national guidelines on disaster management.