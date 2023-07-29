Former Imam Khanqah Faiz Panah Tral passes away

Tral, July 29: Former Imam of Khanqah Faiz Panah Tral, Ghulam Rasool Shah passed away at his home last night.
Thousands participated in his Nimazi Jinaza on Saturday after which he was laid to rest. A revered religious preacher Shah, 90 also taught in Jamia Hamdania School for several years and his knowledge.He had command over several languages including Urdu, Arabic and Persian.
People hailed his contribution in the social and religious awakening. “ Shah was a thorough gentleman and had a good voice. He was always ready to share his knowledge with everyone,” said one of the mourners Ajaz Ahmed.