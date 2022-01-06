Former J&K chief ministers to lose SSG security cover

The move comes a little over 19 months after the Centre had issued a gazette notification -- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020 -- on March 31, 2020, amending the Special Security Group Act of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government by omitting a clause that provided former chief ministers and their families with SSG security.

Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Coordination Committee, a group that oversees the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said the SSG will be "right-sized" by reducing the number of the elite force to the "bare minimum". It will be headed by an officer below the rank of Superintendent of Police as against Director, who is of the rank of Inspector General of Police and above.

However, the officials feel there was a re-think over the downsizing of the SSG as some experts within the police force feel that this may hamper the preparedness of the elite unit.

The SSG will now be entrusted with the security of serving chief ministers and their immediate family members.