Former J&K Chief Secretary H. H. Tyabji is no more

His sister Laila Tyabji wrote on Facebook: “We lost Hindal, my eldest brother, yesterday evening. He went suddenly. We’d all been together at lunch the day before, celebrating my second brother’s birthday. Apart from a slight cough he’d been his usual warm affectionate self. His passing leaves us stunned and bereft.”

“…he made it to Oxford, the IAS, and Chief Secretary Kashmir. I was both touched and amused when a decade or more after his retirement, one of his IAS juniors in Srinagar, by now a very senior official, told me that when Hindal left his office for the last time, one young bureaucrat said to the other, “The last gentleman has left the Secretariat.”