Former J&K Chief Secretary H. H. Tyabji is no more

Srinagar, Jan 17: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, Hindal Haidar Tyabji (IAS), passed away on Monday evening.
He is survived by his wife Nalini Misra Tyabji and sons, Satyadeep and Chinmaya Mishra.
The cremation took place at the Green Park Electric Crematorium at 4 pm, Tuesday, 17th January.
His sister Laila Tyabji wrote on Facebook: “We lost Hindal, my eldest brother, yesterday evening. He went suddenly. We’d all been together at lunch the day before, celebrating my second brother’s birthday. Apart from a slight cough he’d been his usual warm affectionate self. His passing leaves us stunned and bereft.”
“…he made it to Oxford, the IAS, and Chief Secretary Kashmir. I was both touched and amused when a decade or more after his retirement, one of his IAS juniors in Srinagar, by now a very senior official, told me that when Hindal left his office for the last time, one young bureaucrat said to the other, “The last gentleman has left the Secretariat.”