Former J&K Finance Secy Qazi Amin passes away

Srinagar, Dec 25: Former IAS officer, Qazi Mohammad Amin is no more. He passed away at his Peer Bagh residence on December 24, around 3 pm. He was 97.
Qazi Mohammad Amin has served as the Home Secretary, Health Secretary and Finance Secretary of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State. Briefly, he also held the chairmanship of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
Not keeping well for some time, he was restricted to his home. Qazi was renowned for being an honest and upright officer with extreme professional integrity. His contribution to the society include planning and inaugurating multiple additions to the major hospitals like SKIMS and SMHS during his stint as the Health Secretary. He was a proud product of Islamia School in Razeh Kadal. Qazi was the elder brother of famous Kashmiri doctor Qazi Mirajudeen. He is survived by his son, businessman Qazi Yahya, four daughters, and many grand children.