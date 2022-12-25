Former J&K Finance Secy Qazi Amin passes away

Not keeping well for some time, he was restricted to his home. Qazi was renowned for being an honest and upright officer with extreme professional integrity. His contribution to the society include planning and inaugurating multiple additions to the major hospitals like SKIMS and SMHS during his stint as the Health Secretary. He was a proud product of Islamia School in Razeh Kadal. Qazi was the elder brother of famous Kashmiri doctor Qazi Mirajudeen. He is survived by his son, businessman Qazi Yahya, four daughters, and many grand children.