Former legislators call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former MLA from Bhaderwah Daleep Singh Parihar and former MLC Ramesh Arora called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Parihar held a discussion with the LG on the development of tourism and strengthening of the road network in Bhaderwah.

Interacting with the former legislator, the LG said that actionable steps would be taken on the issues and demands based on merit.

He asked the former legislator to continue his endeavours of bringing forth the issues of public welfare.