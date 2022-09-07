Former legislators call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former MLA from Bhaderwah Daleep Singh Parihar and former MLC Ramesh Arora called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Parihar held a discussion with the LG on the development of tourism and strengthening of the road network in Bhaderwah.
Interacting with the former legislator, the LG said that actionable steps would be taken on the issues and demands based on merit.
He asked the former legislator to continue his endeavours of bringing forth the issues of public welfare.
Earlier, former MLC and senior leader BJP Ramesh Arora met the LG and discussed various ongoing projects of the government and expressed gratitude to the LG-led administration for bringing huge investments into J&K.
Arora appreciated the inauguration of Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium by the LG in Srinagar downtown which was attended by thousands of youth from Kashmir.
The former MLC also presented his new book ‘Meri Shayari Teri Ibadat’ to the LG.