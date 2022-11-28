Former legislators given two weeks' time to vacate govt quarters in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 28: Former legislators, who were served eviction notices to vacate government quarters in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, were on Monday given two weeks time to vacate the quarters, officials said.
The decision was taken after former legislators met Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag at his office today.
DC Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom , quoted by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the leaders met him today and sought breathing time to vacate the government quarters occupied by them.He said after giving undertaking, 15-day time period have been provided to them to vacate the quarters.