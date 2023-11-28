Former MHRD Secretary interacts with IAS aspirants

Srinagar, Nov 28: Former Union Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Anil Swarup, on Tuesday engaged in an enlightening interaction with aspiring civil servants at IAS Roots Academy in Nowgam, Srinagar.

The session aimed to inspire and guide IAS aspirants, emphasised the importance of overcoming the fear of failure and cultivating confidence to achieve their goals.

This marked Anil Swarup’s second visit to the academy. He had previously attended its inaugural ceremony last year.

The special interaction session, organised by IAS Roots Academy, focused on providing insights into the exposure available for cracking the highly competitive civil service examination.

Addressing the gathering, Anil Swarup expressed his admiration for the bright civil service aspirants from the Valley, highlighting the necessity of intelligence in the field.

He extended his wishes to the aspirants, encouraging them to embrace failure as a normal part of life.

“You may fail many times in life, and the fear of failure will never allow you to stand up again. Failure is not a problem; it is normal. But having a fear of failure does not allow you to overcome it,” Swarup advised the students, urging them to build confidence in themselves for success.

Anil Swarup, renowned for his pivotal role in student exchange programmes and enhancing facilities in government schools, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, played a significant role in resolving issues related to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) schemes.

His efforts have been crucial in maintaining the education sector’s trajectory.

The organisers of the interaction session at IAS Roots academy emphasised its significance in providing civil service aspirants with a sense that they can receive quality guidance and mentorship within the Valley, eliminating the need to travel to places like Delhi.

“This session was open for all, and all aspirants had an open interaction with Anil Swarup to understand how to crack the IAS exam,” one of the organisers said.

Apart from academic preparation, they highlighted the importance of right guidance and motivation in achieving success in civil service exams. “We aim to provide better mentorship, and our performance in previous KAS exams has been commendable,” he said.

The aspiring civil servants expressed their gratitude for the invaluable insights shared by Anil Swarup, fostering a sense of confidence and motivation among the IAS aspirants at IAS Roots Academy in Srinagar.