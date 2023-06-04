Former Minister calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, June 4: Syed Basharat A Bukhari, Former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan today.
He discussed several issues related to the public welfare and also submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to development projects.
Khalid Rathore, Youth Provincial President, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the issues related to youth engagement and sports activities in the valley.
The Lt Governor assured the former minister and the Youth Provincial President of appropriate action on the genuine issues and matters apprised by them.