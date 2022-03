The deceased was also father-in-law of Jahangir Mir, former DC / DG YSS J&K.

As per the family, his Nimaz-e-jinazah will be held today at 5:30 PM at their ancestral graveyard in Kupwara.

Fateha Khawani will be held on 4th day on April 1 at their residence in Lone Harai, Kupwara.