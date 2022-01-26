Former MLA Shopian and PDP leader Abdul Razak Zawoora passes away

Shopian, January 26: Former lawmaker from Shopian and senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Razak Zawoora died on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 90.
According to his family sources, Zawoora breathed his last at around 3 am at his residence in Shopian. "Due to some grave old age ailments, Zawoora was bed ridden for the past one year,” said a family member.
Zawoora was elected to Assembly from Shopian constituency in 2002 on the PDP ticket.
“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Abdul Razak Zawoora sahab. A true loyalist to PDPs agenda who stood by Mufti sahab through thick and thin. May his soul rest in peace,” said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter.
Shopian Working Journalists' Association (SWAJA) and Koshur Adbi Forum have expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Zawoora.