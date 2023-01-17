'Former MLC Khatana, son to join Congress today'

Srinagar, Jan 17: In a boost to Congress ahead of the entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir, former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana and his son Gulzar Ahmad Khatana, who were associated with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP), are joining Congress on Tuesday.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), confirmed that the father-son duo are joining the party today.