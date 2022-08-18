Former MP calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former Member Parliament, Talib Hussain today called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The former MP discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the development of Jammu Kashmir. He appreciated the various development works being done at an accelerated pace in the present LG led UT administration.

On the occasion, the former MP presented his travelogue book “Aasar-e-Qadam” describing the age-old values of harmony and brotherhood prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir.