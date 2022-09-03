Former MP, President JKWP call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former Member of Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The former MP apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Kulgam district pertaining to the functioning of AYUSH Hospital at Chawalgam; construction of Brazulu to Chawalgam road and Brazulu Bridge.

Later Mir Junaid, President Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) also called on the Lt Governor and highlighted various public and youth-related issues including encouraging the participation of youth in political and development process.

He further projected several development issues of Langate area.