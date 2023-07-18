Kashmir

Former MP, public delegations call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 18: Choudhary Talib Hussain, Former Member Parliament and Vice Chairman J&K Haj Committee called on Lieutenant Governor  Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today. 

G H Mir, Senior Vice President, J&K Apni Party met the Lt Governor and discussed arrangements for Muharram.

Earlier, a delegation of All Minority Employees Association of Kashmir called on the Lt Governor and put forth their concerning issues.

A delegation of Bakerwal Community led by Reyaz Ahmad Poswal also called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of issues and demands.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations assured them appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands.

