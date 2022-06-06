Former MP, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kupwara, Corporator SMC call on LG

Srinagar: Former Member of Parliament, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kupwara and Corporator SMC today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. Former Member of Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance of Kulgam district.
Similarly, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council, Kupwara, apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Kupwara pertaining to promotion of tourism, strengthening of road network, development of Lolab area, augmentation of power and water supply and drug de-addiction centers.
Later, Muhammad Aaqib Renzushah, Corporator, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, also called on the Lt Governor and projected the concerning issues of NYCs and RETs, besides development issues of his constituency.
Discussing the demands and issues presented before him, the Lt Governor assured the deputations that all their genuine issues and demands would be looked into by the concerned departments for early redressal.
The Lt Governor impressed upon the public representatives to continue their sustained efforts towards the welfare of the people.