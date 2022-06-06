Former MP, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kupwara, Corporator SMC call on LG

Later, Muhammad Aaqib Renzushah, Corporator, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, also called on the Lt Governor and projected the concerning issues of NYCs and RETs, besides development issues of his constituency.

Discussing the demands and issues presented before him, the Lt Governor assured the deputations that all their genuine issues and demands would be looked into by the concerned departments for early redressal.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the public representatives to continue their sustained efforts towards the welfare of the people.