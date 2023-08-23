Former MS, 2 others suspended for embezzlement of funds in Kulgam

Officials said that a two-member committee has been set up to enquire the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

Officials who have been placed under suspension are DrAfsanaBanoo, the then Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Kulgam, Muhammad Ashraf, the then Senior Assistant, District Hospital Kulgam, and Muhammad Shafi, Senior Assistant, District Hospital Kulgam.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, they will remain attached in the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) and he will submit their bio-metric attendance to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department on monthly basis,” the government order said.