Former PSC chairman Khawaja Shamsuddin Ganie passes away

Srinagar, July 09 : Retired IAS officer and former Chairman Public Service Commission (PSC) Khawaja M Shamsuddin Ganai passed away on Saturday morning at his Srinagar residence. He was 92.
Before retiring as Chairman Public Service Commission, Ganai, who originally hails from Mattan Anantnag served as Deputy Commissioner of different districts including Baramulla and Srinagar and was also posted as Principal Secretary, GAD besides various other postings during his career in administrative service.
He was also uncle of retired IAS officer Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and father in-law of retired IAS officers Mohammad Iqbal Khanday and Basharat Ahmad Dhar and IPS officer Shafqat Ali Watali.
Ganai's extended family includes many officers in civil and police administration including SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat and SSP Traffic Srinagar city Muzaffar Ahmad Shah besides many officers in state police, civil and judicial services.
As per the family sources, the Nimaz e Jinaza will be offered at 3 pm at Jawahar Nagar Srinagar. His demise is being widely condoled.