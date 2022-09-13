‘Formulate Plastic Waste Management Plan in Bandipora’

Bandipora, Sep 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to discuss modalities of Plastic Waste Management in the district.
The meeting was attended by DPO ICDS Bandipora, Mohd Ashraf Hakak; ACD Bandipora, Ab Rashid Das; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Syed Altaf Hussain Mosavi; DSWO Bandipora, BDOs and other concerned officers from MCs of the District.
Two young Research Scholars Er Benit Ul Islam and Er Shabnum Masood also attended the said meeting as special invitees.
The meeting discussed various measures to achieve 100 percent waste segregation at the Source and at Collection centre level.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the properly segregated waste can be scientifically processed at the solid waste management project sites, which will help to lessen the pollution caused by plastic. He also stressed on public cooperation in segregation of waste at their level before reaching the community collection centers.
Dr. Owais asked the BDOs to submit the panchayat level and block level plans of waste collection and segregation. He also stressed on active involvement of Public and PRIs for proper implementation of plastic waste management plan.
On the occasion, the Research Scholars also gave a detailed presentation on Plastic Waste Management and use of plastic in the macadamization process. The DC appreciated the research efforts of the scholars.