Foul play suspected as 26-yr-old Bandipora youth found dead under bridge

Bandipora, July 13: The residents of Bagh locality of Bandipora in north Kashmir were left in shock and disbelief after the lifeless body of a 26-year-old youth was discovered under Gamroo-Gundkaiser bridge near a rivulet on Thursday morning. The incident has raised suspicions of foul play, as visible marks of trauma and blood spots were found on the victim's clothes.
The deceased, identified as Junaid Baba, was the son of Tariq Ahmad Baba and a resident of the Bagh locality.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. It was subsequently transferred to the District Hospital for medico-legal procedures.
Initially, it was speculated that Junaid may have drowned, considering the proximity to the rivulet. However, the presence of visible signs of trauma and blood raised doubts about this hypothesis.
Medical professionals who conducted the postmortem examination confirmed these suspicions, noting "blackish spots" on the victim's face and torso. Dr. Aijaz Zargar, a medical officer involved in the autopsy, declared that drowning as the cause of death has been ruled out, and the circumstances surrounding Junaid's demise appeared suspicious.
To ascertain the exact cause of death, further tests, including histopathology and analysis at the Forensic lab, have been initiated. The local police have refrained from disclosing any preliminary findings, citing an ongoing investigation.
Junaid Baba was known among his acquaintances as a kind-hearted and humble individual with an athletic physique. He regularly attended the gym, demonstrating his commitment to physical fitness.
The news of Junaid's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving his family, friends, and neighbours grieving.