Foul play suspected as 26-yr-old Bandipora youth found dead under bridge

The deceased, identified as Junaid Baba, was the son of Tariq Ahmad Baba and a resident of the Bagh locality.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. It was subsequently transferred to the District Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Initially, it was speculated that Junaid may have drowned, considering the proximity to the rivulet. However, the presence of visible signs of trauma and blood raised doubts about this hypothesis.