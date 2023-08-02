Foul smell emanating from toilet complex brings down customer rush at Pulwama market

Pulwama, Aug 2 : Ghulam Nabi, a vendor, holds his nose while selling his merchandise at the old bus stand in south Kashmir's Pulwama town. He tries hard to keep an overpowering stench emanating from a nearby toilet complex off.
The sewage leaking from the trench of the toilet complex causes immense inconveniences to both the vendors and shoppers.
"It feels nauseating due to the unpleasant smell ", said Nabi. The foul smell has begun taking a toll on the market as many customers desist from visiting the market.
"Due to the foul smell, many customers choose to visit other markets", said a group of vendors.
They said that they brought the issue to the notice of authorities umpteen times but nothing was done so far.
Almost two years ago, the district administration moved the bus stand to Drusoo and made the space available for the vendors to do away with traffic snarls.
However, dozens of vendors are facing hardships due to the foul smell pervading the market.
" During the rainy season, the sewage flows through the middle of the market making it difficult for us to stand in the area, let alone the customers", said the vendors.
Executive Officer, Municipal Council Pulwama could not be reached for his comments.