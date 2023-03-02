Foundation of Rs 21 Cr Frozen Semen Station laid in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, March 02: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, on Thursday visited Frozen Semen Project Ranbirbagh, Ganderbal where he laid foundation stone for Frozen Semen Station (FSS) approved at the cost of Rs 21.63 crore under Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

On the occasion, Union Minister was briefed about the financial layout of the project and facilities to be available in Frozen Semen Station including sterilization room, AV sterilization room, Microbial Laboratory of QC, Freezing Room, Quality Control Laboratory and other requisite utilities.

Union Minister visited various sections of the semen center and inspected bull sheds. He was briefed that the current semen station is producing around 7 lakh doses of Frozen Semen Straws (FSSs) per year to cater to the demands of about 800 government artificial insemination centers and around 400 private AI workers in the twin UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

While inspecting bull sheds, Union Minister was informed that currently High Generic Merit breeding bulls are housed in the Breeding Bull Farm viz Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Red Sindhi.