Foundation World School holds annual day function

The festivities commenced with a spellbinding display of boys’ function on day one, setting the stage for a remarkable series of events. Kindergarten students and their heart-warming performances followed suit, captivating the audience with their innocence and enthusiasm on day two followed by the girls to mark the end of the event on day three. The highlight of the event was the spectacular presentation by the learners showcasing their unique talents and skills.

The uniqueness of the event is that every single student of Foundation World School displayed their performance on the stage and contributed to the event which covered the three elements of FWS namely heart, mind, and body.

Various activities have given a message to the audience on parenting, drug de-addiction, junk food, respect, through skit performances. The three-day extravaganza was a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform for students to shine.