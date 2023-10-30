Foundation World School holds annual day function

Srinagar, Oct 30: Foundation World School, a beacon of excellence in education, recently concluded its much-anticipated three-day annual day function at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, leaving a resounding mark of success. The event showcased an impressive array of talents and creativity, captivating both students and parents alike.
The festivities commenced with a spellbinding display of boys’ function on day one, setting the stage for a remarkable series of events. Kindergarten students and their heart-warming performances followed suit, captivating the audience with their innocence and enthusiasm on day two followed by the girls to mark the end of the event on day three. The highlight of the event was the spectacular presentation by the learners showcasing their unique talents and skills.
The uniqueness of the event is that every single student of Foundation World School displayed their performance on the stage and contributed to the event which covered the three elements of FWS namely heart, mind, and body.
Various activities have given a message to the audience on parenting, drug de-addiction, junk food, respect, through skit performances. The three-day extravaganza was a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform for students to shine.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magray (Retired Chief Justice), M. S. Pandith, Ex-Chief Secretary, Haseeb-u-Rehman, IPS, DIG, Mohammad Rouf Rahman Joint Director Central (JKAS), Fozia Paul,Sub Judge, Dr Showkat Ahmad Zargar, Ex-Dir SKIMS among other dignitaries graced the occasion in different sessions.
Parents, who were an integral part of the audience, revered in the unique experience that Foundation World School offered. The event was lauded as “one of its kind,” where the school not only celebrated the achievements of its students but also fostered a strong sense of community and togetherness.
Executive Principal, Ummar Sheriff expressed delight in the success of the annual day function, stating, “It is heartening to witness the remarkable talent and creativity that our students possess. Foundation World School is not just a place of education but a nurturing ground for holistic development. Our annual day function is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our students and teachers. The theme behind the Annual Day is “For the students, by the students, of the students” was truly lived up-to, and we are really proud of our learners as they performed beyond our expectations.
The school extends its gratitude to the parents, staff, and students for making this event a grand success and looks forward to continuing the tradition of excellence in education and the celebration of talent in the years to come.”