Four Al-Badr militants, three associates held in north Kashmir's Rafiabad: Police

Srinagar, Feb 12: Four militants and three of their associates were arrested in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police claimed on Saturday.
“On receiving a specific information that Al-Badr militant outfit is planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Sopore at several places, a joint CASO (cordon-and-serach operation) by Police, (army’s) 32 RR and 92 battalion of CRPF was launched at Rawoocha Rafiabad,” news agency GNS quoted a police spokesperson saying.
Police identified the accused as Waris Tantray son of Abdul Lateef Tantray of Rawoocha Rafiabad, Amir Sultan Wani son of Mohammad Sultan Wani of Nowpora Sopore and Tariq Ahmed Bhat son of Sanaullah Bhat of Chontipora Handwara.
"During search operation three uncategorised militant were arrested alongwith incriminating material including arms and ammunitions,” it said.
As per police, during further questioning, they revealed that they are working for last 2 years for Al -Badr "on directions of their handlers alias Yousuf Balousi of Pakistan and Khursheed of Anantnag at present Pakistan".
“They were given task to revive militancy in Rafiabad Sopore, recruitment of youth in Al - Badr tanzeem (outfit), providing logistics support to (militants), procurement and arranging weapons for new recruits etc,” added police.
Police said that on their disclosure, another uncategorised militant Ashraf Nazir Bhat son of late Nazir Ahmed Bhat along with three associates namely Mohammad Ashraf Malik son of Mohammad Akbar Malik of Drungsoo, Mohammadd Afzal Thokar son of Abdul Aziz Thokar of Kalamabad Mawar Handwara and Shabir Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Hassan Shah of Sherhama Mawar Handwara were arrested.
“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, huge amount of cash, and other war like material were also recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said, adding, “a case (FIR NO. 14/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Dangiwacha, and further investigation is in progress.”