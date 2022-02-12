Four Al-Badr militants, three associates held in north Kashmir's Rafiabad: Police

“On receiving a specific information that Al-Badr militant outfit is planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Sopore at several places, a joint CASO (cordon-and-serach operation) by Police, (army’s) 32 RR and 92 battalion of CRPF was launched at Rawoocha Rafiabad,” news agency GNS quoted a police spokesperson saying.

Police identified the accused as Waris Tantray son of Abdul Lateef Tantray of Rawoocha Rafiabad, Amir Sultan Wani son of Mohammad Sultan Wani of Nowpora Sopore and Tariq Ahmed Bhat son of Sanaullah Bhat of Chontipora Handwara.

"During search operation three uncategorised militant were arrested alongwith incriminating material including arms and ammunitions,” it said.