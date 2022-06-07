Four arrested in Shopian vehicle blast case: police

Srinagar June 7: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four terrorists allegedly involved in the IED explosion in a private vehicle in Sedow area of south Kashmir's Shopian district that left a soldier dead and three others injured.
"Shopian Police cracked recent #terror attack case in which terrorists used IED in a vehicle at Shedow Shopian, in which one soldier was #martyred and others were injured. All04 #terrorist/associates have been arrested. #Congratulations to team Shopian," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
One Army soldier was killed while three others suffered injuries in the blast that took place inside a private hired vehicle in the Sedow area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, 02 June.
Following specific intelligence, an army team launched a cordon-and-search operation inPatitohalan area around 3am on Thursday, said Emron Musavi, PRO (defence),Srinagar.
“While moving to the target area, approximately 1km from Sedow, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” said Musavi.