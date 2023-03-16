'Four day theatre workshop at KU aims to broaden creative horizons of youth'

Srinagar, Mar 16: Thirty students from the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges have joined a theatre workshop to learn the basics of theatre and acting, and, resultantly, also give a vent to their hidden creative expressions, the varsity said.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Students' Welfare and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Hyderabad at the varsity’s Convocation Complex, where top-notch theatre experts from the country are teaching participating students the fundamentals of theatre and acting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, quoted in a university statment, said the workshop offers a platform to young students to channelise their creative potentialities in the right direction.

She said the University will explore taking this programme forward and involve more and more students from teaching departments and affiliated colleges so that they find means to vent their inner creative expressions freely.