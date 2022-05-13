Four die of alleged asphyxiation in Kupwara

The bystanders after witnessing the scene launched rescue operation and after hectic efforts they were able to retrieve them in an unconscious condition, the official said. An official Mohammad Younus from Kerbal Anantnag working with the Army's MES also fell unconscious while retrieving the four men.

All five men were immediately evacuated by locals and police with the assistance of army to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla however the four men could not be saved persons could not be saved, however the MES official was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, the official said.