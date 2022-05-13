Four die of alleged asphyxiation in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 13: Four men including a father-son duo died due to alleged asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Check Keegam village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Magray, 36, Abdul Gani Magray, 60, his son Lateef Ahmad Magray, 35 and Obaid Ahmad Magray, 30. An official told Greater Kashmir that they had taken a dewatering pump inside the well which caused suffocation due to which all four fell unconscious one after another.
The bystanders after witnessing the scene launched rescue operation and after hectic efforts they were able to retrieve them in an unconscious condition, the official said. An official Mohammad Younus from Kerbal Anantnag working with the Army's MES also fell unconscious while retrieving the four men.
All five men were immediately evacuated by locals and police with the assistance of army to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla however the four men could not be saved persons could not be saved, however the MES official was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, the official said.
Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been set into motion.