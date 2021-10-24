Four drivers stuck in snowstorm on Bandipora-Gurez Road rescued; road opened for traffic

An official told Greater Kashmir that the drivers of a bulldozer, two trucks and a tipper had been stuck between kilometres 42-43 due to Saturday's snow since 0200 hours without any essential supplies. The drivers had left Gurez for Bandipora at 1800 hrs on October 22, he said.

The drivers were spotted by a team of BRO led by AEE, Sunny Bharti deployed to clear the road for vehicular traffic at 1430 hours today, added the official.

Later, the BRO team led by Bharti helped them restart their engines and cleared the way for them to cross over Razdan pass safely.

SDM Gurez on Sunday said Razdan top is open for vehicles, however the drivers have been asked to drive carefully.

