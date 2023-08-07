Four ex-legislators from J&K among several others to join Congress today

Jammu, Aug 07: Four former legislators and a sitting district development council member from Jammu & Kashmir are among several leaders who are set to join Congress on Monday in New Delhi.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that former MLC Naresh Gupta, ex-MLA Yash Pal Kundal, former MLA Sopore Haji Abdul Rashid, former MLC Sham Lal Baghat and several other leaders including Taranjeet Singh Tony (DDC member) are set to join the Congress party today.
Three of these former legislators were with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).
The exit is seen as a major setback for Azad-led DPAP which was formed by him after quitting Congress.
Congress had opened channels of communication with its different leaders who had deserted the party after August 5, 2019, said the report. “We are hopeful of the return of these leaders,” a senior Congress leader was quoted as having said.