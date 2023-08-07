Four former J&K legislators, 3 DDC members among 21 leaders join Congress

Srinagar Aug 07: In a major boost to Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, four former legislators and three district development council members joined the party on Monday in New Delhi in presence of its president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders.

In a statement, the party said that 21 leaders, mostly from Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Aam Admi Party, joined the party today in presence of Kharge, K.C. Venugopal, general secretary (Org.) AICC and .Rajani Patil, Incharge J&K.