Four held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40k from elderly man's bank account in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 8: Police have arrested four persons for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40000 from the account of an elderly man through his ATM card in south Kashmir's Kulgam last month, officials said on Tuesday.
On 14 February last month, Police station Kulgam had received a written complaint from one person stating therein that his old aged father had visited ATM of main branch J&K Bank Kulgam on February 6. As the elderly was unable to utilise his ATM card he handed over it to an unknown person present in the ATM with the request to withdraw cash from his account and shared his PIN, news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.
As per police, during the course of investigation, it surfaced that the main accused withdrew cash on the elderly's request "but with malafide intentions interchanged the ATM cards and thereof used the ATM of the victim and made withdrawal of a sum of Rs 40,000 and carried out few more withdrawals from the account of complainant's father".
Police identified the main accused as Sohail Ahmad Wani of Rangrezpora, Kulgam. Three of his accomplices identified as Wasim Ahmad Ganai of Rangrezpora Kulgam, Adnan Ahmad Ahangar of Ziyarat Gali Kulgam and Umar Yaqoob Naik of Khuloora Malwan have also been arrested in the case.
Earlier, a case (FIR No. 19/2022) U/S 420,380 IPC was registered into the incident.
Police said the accused have confessed their involvement in different burglaries/offences and from their possession 06 ATM Cards, 06 mobile phones and a cash of Rs 15000 have been recovered.
“Further investigation of the case is in progress as more arrests and recoveries are expected.”