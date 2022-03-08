Four held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40k from elderly man's bank account in Kulgam

On 14 February last month, Police station Kulgam had received a written complaint from one person stating therein that his old aged father had visited ATM of main branch J&K Bank Kulgam on February 6. As the elderly was unable to utilise his ATM card he handed over it to an unknown person present in the ATM with the request to withdraw cash from his account and shared his PIN, news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.

As per police, during the course of investigation, it surfaced that the main accused withdrew cash on the elderly's request "but with malafide intentions interchanged the ATM cards and thereof used the ATM of the victim and made withdrawal of a sum of Rs 40,000 and carried out few more withdrawals from the account of complainant's father".