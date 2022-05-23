Four held over Sarpanch's killing in north Kashmir's Baramulla

“During investigation in the case of killing of Sarpanch of Goshbugh Manzoor Ahmad Bangoo who was killed by terrorists on April 15, three suspects namely Noor Mohammad Yatoo son of Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray son of Mohammad Akbar Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray son of Abdul Rahman Parray, all residents of Goshbugh Pattan, were arrested after receiving information from reliable sources about their involvement in the militancy related activities,” news agency GNS quoted a police officer saying.

The arrested trio, the officer said, revealed that they were in contact with one Mohammad Afzal Lone, an OGW of Lashker-e-Toiba outfit who is presently in judicial custody.

Lone, the officer said, had directed his close aid Noor Mohammad Yatoo to motivate two persons from his area to join the LeT ranks adding that Noor, in turn contacted Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussian Parray, both residents of Goshbugh and motivated them to join the LeT.