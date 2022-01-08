Four injured as cab skids off road in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 8: Four persons received minor injuries after the cab they were traveling in skidded off the road in Margund Kangan area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.
According to news agency KNO, the vehicle bearing registration number JKO 1T 6834 was on way towards Kangan when it met with the accident.
All the injured persons were immediately rushed to nearby SDH Kangan for advanced treatment.
Confirming the incident, an official said that the condition of all the injured persons is stable adding police has registered a case in this regard.