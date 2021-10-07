Four injured as car skids off road in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

News agency GNS reported that the driver of the car bearing registration number JK16B 1916 purportedly lost control over the vehicle which fell into the drain near ‘Hope Disability Centre’, resulting in injuries to four persons.

The injured persons, three among whom have been identified as Umar Rashid Sofi of Gutlibagh, Danish Ahmad of Bakura and Shabu of Dhobipora, were immediately removed to a nearby health facility from where all of them were taken to SKIMS Soura for preferential treatment.

Confirming the incident a police official told GNS that all the four injured persons have been taken to SKIMS Soura. One among them has sustained critical injuries, the official further said.