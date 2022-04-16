Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Kupwara

They have been identified as Tufail Ahmad Wani, 18, son Ghulam Mohiudin, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, 60, son Mohammad Subhan, 55, Naseema Begum , 45, wife of Ghalam Rasool Lone and Ghulam Hassan Wani, all local residents.

Meanwhile people and police besides Fire & Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused off the flames which ensued and engulfed the house.