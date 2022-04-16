Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Kupwara

Srinagar, April 16: At least four persons were injured in an LPG cylinder blast inside the kitchen of a house in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the blast that took place inside the house of one Ghulam Mohi-ud- Din Wani at wani Mohalla in Mughalpora Kupwara at around 12:45 pm today leading to minor injuries to four persons.
They have been identified as Tufail Ahmad Wani, 18, son Ghulam Mohiudin, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, 60, son Mohammad Subhan, 55, Naseema Begum , 45, wife of Ghalam Rasool Lone and Ghulam Hassan Wani, all local residents.
Meanwhile people and police besides Fire & Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused off the flames which ensued and engulfed the house.
The timely action prevented the fire from spreading further and was contained before it could cause severe damage to the house as barring small damage to the Kitchen, the rest of the house was saved.