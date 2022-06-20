Four Jaish OGWs arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: NIA

The arrests were made in a case RC-02/2022/NIA/DLI related to the gunfight at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama, J&K on 11.03.2022 in which two Jaish militants identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan were killed. The case was originally registered at PS, Pulwama as FIR no. 50/2022 dtd 11.03.2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA on 08.04.2022.

The NIA spokesman said that during the searches conducted today "a large quantity of incriminating materials have been seized".