Four Jaish OGWs arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: NIA

Srinagar June 20: The National Investigation Agency on Monday claimed to have arrested four OGWs involved in a case related to an attack on security forces in Chewa Kalan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A NIA spokesman said the accused identified as Sahil Ahmed Khan alias Sohail son of Feroz Ahmed Khan of Gudoora, Pulwama, Jahangir Ahmed Dar son of Nazir Ahmed Dar of Gudoora, Pulwama, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri son of Mohd Ramzan Shergozri of Ugragund, Pulwama and Inayat Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmed Bhat of Pinglena Pulwama were arrested by the NIA sleuths during searches at seven locations in the district.
The arrests were made in a case RC-02/2022/NIA/DLI related to the gunfight at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama, J&K on 11.03.2022 in which two Jaish militants identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan were killed. The case was originally registered at PS, Pulwama as FIR no. 50/2022 dtd 11.03.2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA on 08.04.2022.
The NIA spokesman said that during the searches conducted today "a large quantity of incriminating materials have been seized".
"These four accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in south Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them. They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups. Further investigation in the case continues, " he added.