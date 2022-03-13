Four JeM associates arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: police

Srinagar, Mar 13: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four JeM associates in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The arrests are said to have been made upon questioning of a Jaish militant arrested during an encounter on Saturday in Chewa Kalan area of the district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, son of Mohammad Shaban Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan, Naseer Ahmad Malik, a Madrasa Administrator, son of Abdul Hamid Malik, a resident of Wasoora, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, a resident of Khanpora Newa and Yawar Rashid Ganai son of Abdul Rashid Ganai of Gudoora Pulwama were held in connection with case FIR number 50 and 51 of 2022 registered at Police Station Pulwama.
The case was registered on Saturday after two JeM militants were killed in a gunfight at Chewa Kallan and one militant was apprehended.
As per police, the four men were "actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities" to militants.
“Investigation of the cases is going on”, police said.