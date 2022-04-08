Four J'khand residents injured as tourist tempo overturns in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Apr 8: At least four tourists were injured on Friday morning after the tempo they were travelling in turned turtle in Dursuma area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that three of the injured were discharged from the hospital where they were shifted while one injured was referred to SKIMS Soura.
The injured have been identified as Vinod Waski, 40, son of Ganesh referred to SKIMS, Soura; Kartik Pujjari son of Guddu; Jatinder Sai son of Rajinder Sai and Sanjeet Rai son of Nand Rai.
All the injured belong to state of Jharkhand.