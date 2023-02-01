Four Kashmiri youth set free after questioning in Gujarat: JKSA

Srinagar, Feb 01: Four Kashmiri youth who were detained by the Gujarat Police for alleged suspicious movement near Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad have been released after questioning, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said today.
In a statement, National Convenor of JKSA, Nasir Khuehami said they reached out to authorities in Gujarat after getting information that four youth have been detained by police for questioning after they were seen moving suspiciously near Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area.
J&K Students Association contacted Gujarat Government and other senior Police officials of including DCP Crime Branch Chetainya Mandlik and investigating officer Mitesh Trivedi regarding their detention, he said.
“It was informed that, the youth were detained near Motera area, because of their suspicious movement near Narendra Modi stadium where the T-20 match between India and New Zealand will be played today, however, they were released after police didn’t find anything suspicious from them Khuehami said while quoting Mitesh Trivedi, investigating officer.”
Khuehami identified the youth as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, Nissar Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed - all residents of Budgam district in central Kashmir.
After ascertaining the facts, the youth were released by the police. It was found that the youth had gone from Kashmir to Gujarat to watch the upcoming India- New Zealand Match and were innocent, Khuehami said, in the statement.
“Gujarat Police as goodwill gesture treated boys very well & arranged accommodation and tickets for youth so that they can enjoy the cricket Match. JKSA highly appreciates prompt action of Gujarat Police when contacted on this matter.”