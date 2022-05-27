Four LeT terrorists killed in twin Kashmir gunfights: police

A police spokesman said two newly recruited terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib of Hakripora Pulwama. Police said the two had killed TV artist Amreen Bhat on Wednesday on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef.

"Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.