Four LeT terrorists killed in twin Kashmir gunfights: police

Srinagar May 27: Four LeT terrorists were killed in separate gunfights in Awantipora area of Pulwama and Soura Srinagar on Friday, police said.
A police spokesman said two newly recruited terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib of Hakripora Pulwama. Police said the two had killed TV artist Amreen Bhat on Wednesday on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef.
"Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
Police said that two more LeT terrorists identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz in south Kashmir's Shopian were killed in another gunfight in Soura Srinagar.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: The two killed #terrorists of LeT have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza & Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz #Shopian & 'C' categorised. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow, " the police spokesman said.
The gunfight broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area. In a statement issued after the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that 10 terrorists including 3 from JeM and 7 from LeT were killed in 3 days in Kashmir valley. "Heinous murder case of late Ambreen bhat solved in 24 hours, " the IGP Kashmir said.