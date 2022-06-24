Four mauled by bear in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 24: At least four persons were injured in bear attack in Tahab and Malpora areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a bear attacked and injured two persons in Tahab area of Pulwama who were later shifted to a hospital. One among them was shifted to SMHS Srinagar where his condition is said to be stable.
Later, the bear attacked two more persons in Malpora Nawhara area of Pulwama, who were injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital, the official said.
A team of Wildlife Department has reached to the spot to capture the bear.