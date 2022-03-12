Four militants killed in three separate gunfights in Kashmir, one arrested: IGP

In a separate statement, IGP Kashmir identified one of the two Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt.

Jatt, the IGP said, was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area "and involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities".

The three encounters broke out after police and security forces launched joint operations at 4-5 locations across the valley last night, a police spokesman said.