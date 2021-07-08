Four militants killed in two separate gunfights in Pulwama and Kulgam: police

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Thursday.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that four militants were killed in last twelve hours in separate encounters in south Kashmir.
Divulging the details, IGP said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout in Kulgam while as two more militants were killed in Pulwama.
Overall five militants have been killed in last 24 hours in the Valley including a longest surviving Hizb militant from North Kashmir, IGP added.
“5 militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage,” a police spokesman while quoting the IGP said on Twitter.