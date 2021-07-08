Four militants killed in two separate gunfights in Pulwama and Kulgam: police

Divulging the details, IGP said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout in Kulgam while as two more militants were killed in Pulwama.

Overall five militants have been killed in last 24 hours in the Valley including a longest surviving Hizb militant from North Kashmir, IGP added.

“5 militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage,” a police spokesman while quoting the IGP said on Twitter.